Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) VP Scott A. Rosenberg Sells 4,731 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 4,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.81, for a total value of $1,125,079.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,059,865.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ROKU opened at $255.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of -222.32 and a beta of 1.81. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $257.49.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $594,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Roku by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,942,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,653,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ROKU. TheStreet raised Roku from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Pivotal Research raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Roku from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Roku from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.92.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

