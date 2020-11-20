Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,055 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% during the second quarter. South State CORP. now owns 8,640 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.4% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.2% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST opened at $110.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.47, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.24.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.38.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.