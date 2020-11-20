Savannah Energy PLC (SAVE.L) (LON:SAVE) Shares Gap Up to $8.50

Savannah Energy PLC (SAVE.L) (LON:SAVE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.50, but opened at $8.98. Savannah Energy PLC (SAVE.L) shares last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 2,517,017 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Savannah Energy PLC (SAVE.L) in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.35. The company has a market cap of $69.21 million and a PE ratio of -0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.34, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

In related news, insider David Clarkson bought 208,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £20,886.60 ($27,288.48). Also, insider Stephen Ian Jenkins purchased 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £10,080 ($13,169.58).

About Savannah Energy PLC (SAVE.L) (LON:SAVE)

Savannah Energy PLC engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Nigeria. The company holds license interest in Agadem Rift Basin prospective located in the south east Niger covering an area of approximately 13,655 square kilometers. It also holds 80% interest in the Uquo field asset; 51% operated interest in the Stubb Creek field; and 80% interest in the Accugas midstream assets located in South East Nigeria.

