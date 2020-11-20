SEA (NYSE:SE) vs. Twin Vee PowerCats (OTCMKTS:TVPC) Head to Head Survey

Twin Vee PowerCats (OTCMKTS:TVPC) and SEA (NYSE:SE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Twin Vee PowerCats alerts:

This table compares Twin Vee PowerCats and SEA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twin Vee PowerCats N/A N/A N/A SEA -39.03% -107.94% -21.91%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Twin Vee PowerCats and SEA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twin Vee PowerCats 0 0 0 0 N/A SEA 1 2 6 1 2.70

SEA has a consensus target price of $156.55, indicating a potential downside of 11.10%. Given SEA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SEA is more favorable than Twin Vee PowerCats.

Risk and Volatility

Twin Vee PowerCats has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEA has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Twin Vee PowerCats and SEA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twin Vee PowerCats N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SEA $2.18 billion 26.47 -$1.46 billion ($2.27) -77.58

Twin Vee PowerCats has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SEA.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.8% of SEA shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.3% of Twin Vee PowerCats shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of SEA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SEA beats Twin Vee PowerCats on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Twin Vee PowerCats Company Profile

Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. manufactures and sells recreational boats. The company was formerly known as ValueRich, Inc. and changed its name to Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. in April 2016. Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Fort Pierce, Florida.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums. The company also operates Shopee e-commerce platform, a mobile-centric marketplace that offers integrated payment and logistics infrastructure and seller services. In addition, it offers SeaMoney digital financial services to individuals and businesses, including e-wallet and payment services AirPay, ShopeePay, ShopeePayLater, and other digital financial services brands; and payment processing services for Shopee. The company was formerly known as Garena Interactive Holding Limited and changed its name to Sea Limited in April 2017. Sea Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Vee PowerCats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Vee PowerCats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.