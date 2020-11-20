Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $23.04 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $18.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SMICY. HSBC downgraded Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.02.

Shares of SMICY opened at $14.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average of $15.02. Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $27.54.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products.

