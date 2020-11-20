SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 72,666 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 1,365.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,820,662 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,200 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 5,682.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 971,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 955,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,408,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 110.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,218,862 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after acquiring an additional 640,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 1,192.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 432,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 399,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MBT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of MBT opened at $8.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.88.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $21.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.10 by $4.18. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 129.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

