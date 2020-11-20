SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 1,651.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 72,860 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Fate Therapeutics worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,566,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,469,000 after buying an additional 466,488 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 56.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,932,000 after buying an additional 1,847,929 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $115,936,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 25.5% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,961,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,295,000 after buying an additional 398,200 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 41.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,556,000 after purchasing an additional 420,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $3,112,200.00. Also, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $1,295,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,030.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,199 shares of company stock worth $5,875,200. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

FATE has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $49.71 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $54.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.74.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 881.86% and a negative return on equity of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Read More: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE).

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.