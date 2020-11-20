SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.68 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 39.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,200 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KR. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Kroger by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in The Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Kroger by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in The Kroger by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Kroger by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Stephen M. Mckinney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $203,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,142.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,478 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR opened at $32.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.62. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $37.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $30.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Kroger in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on The Kroger in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on The Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

