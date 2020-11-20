SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.86 Million Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,040 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

In other RingCentral news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.82, for a total value of $3,537,686.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,938 shares in the company, valued at $43,100,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.46, for a total value of $1,191,420.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,148.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,106 shares of company stock valued at $36,406,366 in the last ninety days. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RNG opened at $296.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.02. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $134.85 and a one year high of $317.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RNG. Mizuho began coverage on RingCentral in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on RingCentral from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on RingCentral in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.48.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.