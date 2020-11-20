SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWG opened at $30.14 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $30.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.11.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

