SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 24,355 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 47.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,616 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,355 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of NetApp by 19.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,074 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 8,327.7% in the third quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 11,546 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter worth $203,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 1,994.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 115,003 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 109,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 16.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 17,407 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NetApp from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.28.

In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,018,719.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,719.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $51.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.66 and a 1-year high of $65.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.43.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 240.01% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.