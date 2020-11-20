SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 27,810 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,810 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Methode Electronics worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,934,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,466,000 after buying an additional 51,258 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,913,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,811,000 after purchasing an additional 77,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,200,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,733,000 after purchasing an additional 56,980 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 519,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,255 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 342,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after purchasing an additional 139,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

MEI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.28. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $41.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.24.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.30 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.10%.

In other Methode Electronics news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 461,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,384,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

