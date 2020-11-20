SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 4,448 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $914,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 59.0% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 40.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.3% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.90.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $409.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $455.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $403.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $17,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,574,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total value of $1,331,010.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,387,806.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.