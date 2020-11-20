SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 269,698 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.36% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 9,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $286,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.31. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $26.57.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

