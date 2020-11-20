SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Lowered to “Buy” at AlphaValue

AlphaValue cut shares of SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SGLFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC lowered shares of SGL Carbon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of SGL Carbon in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get SGL Carbon alerts:

Shares of SGLFF opened at $4.18 on Monday. SGL Carbon has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63.

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers lightweight components based on composites for modern day vehicles; composites, such as structural parts, body components, and power train and chassis components, as well as carbon-ceramic brake disks; and specialty graphite solutions to reduce CO2 emissions for vehicles with alternative drives and standard combustion engines, as well as gas diffusion layers under the SIGRACET brand for use in PEM fuel cells for locally emission free mobility.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SGL Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGL Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.