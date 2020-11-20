Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) & Simulated Environment Concepts (OTCMKTS:SMEV) Critical Contrast

Simulated Environment Concepts (OTCMKTS:SMEV) and Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Simulated Environment Concepts and Shaw Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simulated Environment Concepts 0 0 0 0 N/A Shaw Communications 0 3 6 0 2.67

Shaw Communications has a consensus price target of $26.86, indicating a potential upside of 51.91%. Given Shaw Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shaw Communications is more favorable than Simulated Environment Concepts.

Risk & Volatility

Simulated Environment Concepts has a beta of -0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shaw Communications has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Simulated Environment Concepts and Shaw Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simulated Environment Concepts N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Shaw Communications $4.05 billion 2.24 $551.39 million $1.08 16.37

Shaw Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Simulated Environment Concepts.

Profitability

This table compares Simulated Environment Concepts and Shaw Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simulated Environment Concepts N/A N/A N/A Shaw Communications 12.55% 10.86% 4.32%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.1% of Shaw Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 62.6% of Simulated Environment Concepts shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Shaw Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Shaw Communications beats Simulated Environment Concepts on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Simulated Environment Concepts Company Profile

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of medical, health, and wellness equipments in the United States and internationally. Its products include SpaCapsule, a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, slimming, cellulite management, and general wellness; and PTjetCapsule. The company also offers components, parts, accessories, and peripheral massage and health related items. Its products are used in various environments, such as corporate employee lounges, relaxation centers, gyms and health clubs, doctor's offices, hotels, tanning and beauty salons/spas, luxury accommodations, gulf clubs, ski lounges, shopping centers and malls, airports, cruise ships, luxury yachts, and homes. Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc. operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go Wi-Fi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, Wi-Fi, digital phone, and video services to business customers. The Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communications services. The company was formerly known as Shaw Cablesystems Ltd. and changed its name to Shaw Communications Inc. in May 1993. Shaw Communications Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

