Shelton Capital Management Acquires New Shares in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2020

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 202.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total value of $1,013,326.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $194,963.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,652.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,401 shares of company stock worth $1,784,771 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KSU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $142.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.52.

KSU stock opened at $189.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.53 and its 200-day moving average is $167.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $200.00.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.68 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

