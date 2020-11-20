Shelton Capital Management Acquires New Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,927,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,991,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,897,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,476,000 after purchasing an additional 727,150 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,063,000 after purchasing an additional 530,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,511,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,316,000 after acquiring an additional 320,675 shares in the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays raised Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $78.35 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $87.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Ameren’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.10%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

