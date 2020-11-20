Shelton Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cigna by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 1,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in Cigna by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total transaction of $8,083,639.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,271,041.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer acquired 1,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $168.77 per share, with a total value of $168,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,687.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,284 shares of company stock valued at $13,132,287 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Cigna from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.95.

CI stock opened at $204.74 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $224.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $73.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.72.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.58 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.