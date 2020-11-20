Shelton Capital Management Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 0.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 27.9% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Linde by 3.1% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Linde by 104.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,300,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,610,000 after purchasing an additional 662,883 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 15.0% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 120,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,818,000 after purchasing an additional 15,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Linde from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.44.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $253.07 on Friday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $269.78. The firm has a market cap of $132.83 billion, a PE ratio of 60.11, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.56.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

In other news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

