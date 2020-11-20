Shelton Capital Management Increases Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 154.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of American Tower by 71.1% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $248,377.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,771.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total transaction of $4,774,853.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,993,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,536 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.67.

American Tower stock opened at $238.43 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.92. The company has a market cap of $105.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.31.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.