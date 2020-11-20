Shelton Capital Management Invests $1.64 Million in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 83,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMB. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $632,483,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,877,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,806,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,053,000 after purchasing an additional 566,508 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,826,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,333,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,463,000 after purchasing an additional 689,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 183.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $24.17.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMB. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

