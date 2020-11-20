Shelton Capital Management Reduces Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,967 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in McDonald’s by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,251 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 31.5% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 14,582 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.6% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 10,471 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.0% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 27.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,111 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,634,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $215.11 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.11. The stock has a market cap of $160.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Truist decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.88.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

