Shelton Capital Management Sells 1,184 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Shelton Capital Management cut its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock opened at $150.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.71.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 121,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $16,527,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,953,914.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $113,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,432 shares of company stock valued at $30,595,064 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on HCA. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.25.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

