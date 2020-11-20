Shelton Capital Management Sells 181 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 243.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.16.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $1,490,800.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,677.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $5,397,627.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,391,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,244 shares of company stock valued at $36,078,923. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EW opened at $85.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

