Shelton Capital Management Sells 37,983 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,983 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Ruggie Capital Group raised its holdings in Citigroup by 496.0% in the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth $29,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth $32,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 34.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on C. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $52.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.36. The firm has a market cap of $108.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.81. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

