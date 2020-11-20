Shelton Capital Management Sells 443 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Shelton Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,044,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,993,000 after acquiring an additional 629,683 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 42.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,026,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,251 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,498,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,642,000 after acquiring an additional 164,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,465,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,921,000 after acquiring an additional 274,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $143.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.80. The company has a market cap of $137.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $113.29 and a one year high of $170.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $164.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.07.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

