Shelton Capital Management Sells 72,000 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Shelton Capital Management lowered its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,000 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in PACCAR by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 385,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,852,000 after buying an additional 45,313 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 118.9% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 225,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,212,000 after purchasing an additional 122,382 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 1,794.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 47,250 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 12.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,438,000 after buying an additional 6,684 shares during the period. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of PACCAR to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.69.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $397,935.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total transaction of $596,661.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 103,558 shares of company stock worth $9,380,111 in the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $90.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.74. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $49.11 and a 12 month high of $95.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

