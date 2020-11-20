Short Interest in Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Increases By 40.1%

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,114,300 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the October 15th total of 2,222,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 576.7 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Xinyi Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS XNYIF opened at $1.78 on Friday. Xinyi Solar has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $2.00.

About Xinyi Solar

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales of Solar Glass; Solar Farm Business; and Engineering, Procurement and Construction Services.

