Short Interest in Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Increases By 40.1%

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,114,300 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the October 15th total of 2,222,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 576.7 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Xinyi Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Get Xinyi Solar alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS XNYIF opened at $1.78 on Friday. Xinyi Solar has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $2.00.

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales of Solar Glass; Solar Farm Business; and Engineering, Procurement and Construction Services.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyi Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyi Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.