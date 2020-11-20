Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L) (LON:SLN) Shares Gap Up to $426.00

Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L) (LON:SLN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $426.00, but opened at $443.00. Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L) shares last traded at $437.00, with a volume of 73 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 9.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 403.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 436.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16.

Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L) (LON:SLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The company reported GBX (13.70) (($0.18)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (21.70) (($0.28)) by GBX 8 ($0.10). Equities analysts anticipate that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -17.8000005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN.L) news, insider Giles Campion acquired 4,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 404 ($5.28) per share, for a total transaction of £19,977.80 ($26,101.12).

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs.

