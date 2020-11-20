Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) PT Raised to $74.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Simon Property Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Simon Property Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.33.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $80.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.79. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $151.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. The business’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPG. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 125.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,280,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602,519 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,738,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,170,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,644 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 40.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,448,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,923 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 64.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,859,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 372.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,441,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,737,000 after buying an additional 1,135,989 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

