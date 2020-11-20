Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) PT Raised to $74.00

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2020

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Simon Property Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Simon Property Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.33.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $80.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.79. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $151.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. The business’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPG. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 125.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,280,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602,519 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,738,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,170,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,644 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 40.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,448,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,923 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 64.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,859,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 372.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,441,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,737,000 after buying an additional 1,135,989 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit