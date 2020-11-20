Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen Sells 64,630 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen sold 64,630 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $2,534,142.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,381,701 shares in the company, valued at $54,176,496.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 15th, Derek Andersen sold 6,082 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $164,518.10.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Derek Andersen sold 23,659 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $577,043.01.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $42.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.39 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.11. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in Snap by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

