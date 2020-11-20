Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) SVP Thomas J. Ward Sells 6,529 Shares of Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 6,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total transaction of $1,142,836.16.

Thomas J. Ward also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 23rd, Thomas J. Ward sold 12,011 shares of Snap-on stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.51, for a total transaction of $2,047,995.61.

Shares of SNA opened at $171.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.68 and a 200-day moving average of $145.47. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $90.72 and a one year high of $178.66. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $1.12. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $941.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

