Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) EVP Gregory D. Wells Sells 15,166 Shares of Stock

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $46.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.54 and a 200 day moving average of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.20. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.67 EPS for the current year.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 22.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,461 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the airline’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 11,958 shares of the airline’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 635.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 255,863 shares of the airline’s stock worth $8,745,000 after buying an additional 221,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

