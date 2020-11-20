S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Cut by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $16,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $14,671,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on S&P Global from $351.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.92.

SPGI opened at $338.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $379.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.45.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

