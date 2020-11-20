S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Holdings Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,765,430,000 after purchasing an additional 136,790 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 7.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,796,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,229,000 after buying an additional 318,237 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 16.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,527,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,324,000 after buying an additional 504,741 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $869,474,000 after buying an additional 26,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,757,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.92.

SPGI opened at $338.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $379.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $345.30 and a 200-day moving average of $339.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.