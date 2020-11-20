Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Bought by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,159 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 124.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,184 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at $2,954,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at $276,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $773,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total transaction of $179,632.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,470,064.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $211,406.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,057 shares of company stock valued at $19,136,139 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK opened at $199.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.49 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. ValuEngine raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist lifted their price target on Splunk from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Splunk from $250.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

