Strategic Equity Capital Plc (SEC.L) (LON:SEC) Shares Gap Up to $206.00

Strategic Equity Capital Plc (SEC.L) (LON:SEC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $206.00, but opened at $213.55. Strategic Equity Capital Plc (SEC.L) shares last traded at $208.77, with a volume of 17,944 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 193.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 189.07. The company has a market cap of $122.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. Strategic Equity Capital Plc (SEC.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.89%.

In other news, insider Josephine Dixon bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.65) per share, for a total transaction of £20,300 ($26,522.08).

Strategic Equity Capital PLC is a closed-end investment company. The Company is engaged in conducting business as an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve absolute terms (growth in the value of investments) rather than relative returns (attempting to outperform selected indices) over a medium-term period, principally through capital growth.

