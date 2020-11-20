Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Sold by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,893 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMFG opened at $6.14 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $7.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.69.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SMFG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

