Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Simmons started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sunrun from $29.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Sunrun from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.07.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $59.50 on Monday. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $82.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,944.06 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.63 and its 200-day moving average is $41.34.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Bywater sold 73,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $4,127,609.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,309,073. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $549,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,729 shares in the company, valued at $14,405,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,680,586 shares of company stock worth $555,433,682. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,183,983 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,401,441,000 after buying an additional 998,578 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 14.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,255,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,087,000 after buying an additional 932,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sunrun by 40.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,408 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,799,000 after buying an additional 910,905 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at about $10,024,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 76.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,077,494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,043,000 after buying an additional 466,279 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

