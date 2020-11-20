Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Shares Sold by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Sykes Enterprises worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 15.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,505,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,637,000 after purchasing an additional 206,023 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 329,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,020,000 after buying an additional 165,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,325,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,952,000 after buying an additional 73,024 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,478,000 after buying an additional 63,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 104,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 59,623 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYKE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Barrington Research upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sykes Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

In related news, CEO Charles E. Sykes sold 80,000 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $3,124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,063,568.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John Chapman sold 10,000 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $383,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,174.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,631,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

SYKE opened at $37.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $40.99.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.68 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Sykes Enterprises Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.