T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Position Boosted by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 97.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,259,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 623,112 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $144,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 438.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 58,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 47,319 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 102,846 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,761,000 after buying an additional 22,605 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 94,658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after buying an additional 29,616 shares during the period. Baker Chad R purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,123,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 55.5% in the third quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.19.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TMUS opened at $129.19 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $132.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.98 and a 200-day moving average of $109.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.