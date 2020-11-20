Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price objective on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $25.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Tapestry from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Tapestry currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.74.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $28.40 on Monday. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average is $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tapestry will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter worth $48,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Tapestry by 314.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,018 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

