TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 65,054 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,177,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,054 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $105,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KL. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,744,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 165.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,935,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451,165 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 251.7% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 944,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,938,000 after acquiring an additional 675,691 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter valued at $31,163,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 871,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,518,000 after purchasing an additional 492,153 shares during the period. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $40.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.14. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.88 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 36.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KL. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $81.00 to $95.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.