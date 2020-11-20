TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 68,470 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,036,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,470 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $152,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.7% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.85.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $147.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -820.56, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,583 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $992,387.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,827,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 15,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.07, for a total value of $2,163,931.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,505 shares of company stock worth $9,967,983 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

