TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 868,806 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 599.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,013,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 868,806 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $112,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 676.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,338,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,807,815,000 after buying an additional 14,232,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 344.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,141,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957,671 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Match Group by 810.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,964,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199,674 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,422,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,399,000 after buying an additional 340,279 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 31.7% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,393,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,449,000 after buying an additional 815,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH opened at $132.50 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $141.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of -200.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Match Group had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $639.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $2,808,733.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,881,379.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Match Group from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Match Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Match Group from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.55.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

