TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 538,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,794 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of American Tower worth $130,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in American Tower by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $248,377.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,771.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total transaction of $372,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,724 shares in the company, valued at $5,893,990.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,536 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

AMT stock opened at $238.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.48 and its 200 day moving average is $248.92. The stock has a market cap of $105.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

