TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 11,067 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 659,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,067 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $137,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 11,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.7% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,168 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYK. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.23.

NYSE:SYK opened at $233.57 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $241.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.54.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

