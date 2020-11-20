TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,169 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Booking worth $131,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Booking in the second quarter worth about $15,140,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 20.5% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 39.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Booking by 11.1% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock opened at $2,018.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,789.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,715.74. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,128.02. The firm has a market cap of $82.36 billion, a PE ratio of 60.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $45.54 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,822.69.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

