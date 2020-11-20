TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 359,393 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,495,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,393 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $122,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD opened at $85.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.33. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $94.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMD. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $5,962,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 788,745 shares in the company, valued at $62,705,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $166,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,755.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,439,730. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.